From stupell industries
Stupell Industries Wall Art Pink - 'A True Princess' Motivational Wall Art
Advertisement
'A True Princess' Motivational Wall Art. Offered in a variety of ready-to-hang formats, this colorful piece draws inspiration from princesses and adds visual interest to bare, bored walls. Full graphic text: A true princess is kind and giving, dreams big dreams, smiles and dances, believes in herself and happy endings.Canvas: polyester / cotton / woodWood: medium-density fiberboardPrint: giclee paperReady to hangMade in the USA