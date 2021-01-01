'Walking the Circle!' by Huib Limberg Graphic Art on Wrapped Canvas
Description
Features:Museum quality giclee on canvasGallery wrapped with image mirrored onto the sidesReady to hangMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: WhiteNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Huib LimbergStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: Horizontal;VerticalSize (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 36" H x 36" W x 1.5" D, 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: SquareLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Walking the Circle!Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:Dimensions:Hand stretched on 1.5" stretcher barsOverall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D, 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D, 36" H x 36" W x 1.5" D, 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 7Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 7Overall Product Weight (Size: 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 8Assembly:Warranty: Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D