Walkie-talkies for Adults, Baofeng BF-888S Plus Long-Range Fast USB Recharging Two-Way Radios(Black,4 Packs)

USB direct charging 50 Group CTCSS 105 Groups of standard DCS Battery Saving function Low Voltage Alert Time-out Timer (TOT) Programmable by PC Alarm function Frequency Range: UHF 400-470MHz(RX/TX) RF rated Power: 0.5-2W Channel Capacity: 16 Operated Voltage: 3.7V Battery: 1500MAh Li-ion Frequency Stability: ±2.5ppm Antenna Impedance: 50Î© Communication Range: about 0.5-3 miles ã? Exquisite & Durableã?? Soaring up to the sky just like the novaï¼?the frosted matte appearance is more cool and it is not easy to slip off when used. Simple operation as always for adults and amateurs by one-button PTT talk.16 pre-programmed channels ensure starting work after delivered. ã? Walkie-talkie for Adultsã?? Hiking in a secluded forest the upgraded speaker provides a crystal clear sound for you to keep in close touch with your buddiesmake the adventure more funny and easy.