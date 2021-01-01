Walkie Talkie Earpiece Boom Mic 2 Pin Overhead Headphone with VOX PTT Headset Microphone for Baofeng UV5R BF888S H777 RT22 RT21 Two Way Radio 1 Pack

Noise cancelling headphones with boom mic for most walike talkies; it could block out the noise to provide you clear loud sound You will keep transmit when the headset is in vox mode; you can transmit to your teammates by voice or push PTT button which depends on the radio mode The walkie talkie headphone headband is flexible and can be adjusted according to your head; soft sponge earphone with 270 degree rotatable microphone for fairly comfortable wearing Two way radio headset with strong durable PU for long term use Compatible with H-777 RT21 RT22 RT-5R RT17 RT18 RT19 RT27 Baofeng UV-5R series BF-F8HP BF-888S Arcshell AR-5 Kenwood two way radio and more