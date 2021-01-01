2 Pack Walkie Talkie Earpiece 25mm 1Pin G Shape Walkie Talkie Headset with PTT Mic Compatible with Motorola Talkabout TwoWay Radios

COMPATIBLE WITH MOTOROLA TALKABOUT RADIOS - The 1-Pin 2.5mm walkie talkie earpieces are compatible with motorola MC220R MH230 MH230R MH350R MR350TPR T100 T200 T260 T280 T400 T460 T480 T600 T605 T5000 T6200 T6500 T6550 T9500 two-way radios. See Product Description Below to Know More Compatible Radios. APPLICATION SCENARIOS - walkie talkie headset with Push-To-Talk (PTT) microphone is great for covert or stealth missions, allowing discreet operation of your Motorola two-way radios. HIGH QUALITY SOUND - The Two-Way radios earphone delivers crisp, clear sound even in noisy places, showing a meticulous and high-quality sound experience. Professional electroplated metal pin, 1-pin standard diameter 2.5mm, uses electroplating anti-oxidation design, effective to improve the life of the headset, avoid the poor contact situation. ERGONOMIC EARHOOK - The 2-way radio earpieces feature an ergonomic earhook that fits snugly in your ear canal, re