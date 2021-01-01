Walker Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (1161-PN)

The Walker Wall Sconce is defined by its minimalist yet functional design. Recognizing the beauty of the Edison-style light bulb, this modern wall sconce chooses to make the light bulb a large part of the design by keeping it uncovered. The shade of this wall light sits on top of the socket and is made of thick, heavy metal. Just above the disc-shaped shade is a swivel joint which allows for the light source to be tilted in the direction that is desired. Mounted to the wall by a circular backplate, this wall sconce provides ambient light that is perfect in a hallway, bedroom, dining room or living room space. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Nickel. Finish: Polished Nickel