Globe Electric's walker 5-piece all-in-one bathroom set is a stunning way to update your bathroom with one easy step. Complete with a towel bar, towel ring, robe hook, toilet paper holder, and 3-Light vanity light, the walker set combines a contemporary design with an industrial pipe look easily creating a streamline and welcoming update for your home. With clear glass shades and a stunning brushed nickel finish, the 3-Light vanity light can be set up and used with a compatible dimmer switch to dim the lights and create a warm ambiance for a relaxing bath (dimmer switch sold separately). While the pieces complement each other, you can split this set up and use them throughout your home. Think creatively, each item can have a different function! Try the towel ring in your kitchen for your pot-holders, the robe hook in your living room as an art hanger, and the towel bar in your closet as a shoe holder. Listen to your inner interior designer. Think outside the box! Globe Electric Walker 3-Light Clear Industrial Vanity Light | 51299