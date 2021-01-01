'Walk to Emmaus' by Joseph Feuhrich Framed Painting Print

Features:Custom framed museum quality digital reproductionPublished on archival premium matte paperFrame: Colonial blackWarm white on cinderAcrylic glazingHandmadeMade in the USAMatting: 3"Product Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Published on archival premium matte paperAdditional Materials: Color: Brown/Red/WhiteNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Joseph FeuhrichStyle: Farmhouse / CountryOrientation: HorizontalSize: Medium 25"-32"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: PeopleAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Acrylic PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Walk to EmmausEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 24.34Overall Width - Side to Side: 32Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 2.13Overall Product Weight: 7Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: