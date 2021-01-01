From fairtex
WALI VESA Mount Bracket Adapter Monitor Arm Mounting Kit for Screen 13 to 27 inch, VESA 75mm and 100mm (UVVEP)
Advertisement
Smart design: to convert non-vesa compatible monitors into 75mm or 100mm VESA to mount onto monitor stand or wall mount. Please check power and video ports are not blocked by bracket Compatibility: most 13 to 27 monitors weighing 17.6 lbs or less, screen thickness of 1 to 2.75, bezel height from 10.5 to 16.25 Built: of high-quality steel to securely hold your screen, soft padding in the durable plastic grips prevent scratching of the monitor edges Elegance: sleek low profile matte black finish to compliment modern LCD, LED, oled/qled displays Package includes: 1 x WALI VESA mount adapter bracket set, 1 x mounting hardware kit, 1 x user manual, 10 Year protection