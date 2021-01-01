From fairtex

WALI VESA Mount Bracket Adapter Monitor Arm Mounting Kit for Screen 13 to 27 inch, VESA 75mm and 100mm (UVVEP)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Smart design: to convert non-vesa compatible monitors into 75mm or 100mm VESA to mount onto monitor stand or wall mount. Please check power and video ports are not blocked by bracket Compatibility: most 13 to 27 monitors weighing 17.6 lbs or less, screen thickness of 1 to 2.75, bezel height from 10.5 to 16.25 Built: of high-quality steel to securely hold your screen, soft padding in the durable plastic grips prevent scratching of the monitor edges Elegance: sleek low profile matte black finish to compliment modern LCD, LED, oled/qled displays Package includes: 1 x WALI VESA mount adapter bracket set, 1 x mounting hardware kit, 1 x user manual, 10 Year protection

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com