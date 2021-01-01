Wales Accent Chair Libby Floral Faded Red - Threshold

Traditional meets contemporary with the functional and stylish design of this Wales Accent Chair from Threshold™. It has an armless design for a chic look, along with a scroll-style backrest that's subtly angled for added interest and easy sitting. The well-padded design keeps you comfortable as you converse with guests or relax after a long day. Complete with a dark finish on the turned wood legs and upholstered in an elegant floral print on a faded red backdrop, this armless accent chair pairs easily with a range of decor styles to bring comfort and the sleek aesthetic you love to any space.