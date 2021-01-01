Waldorf Wall Sconce by Lambert & Fils - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (WAL06HWWHBRWH-D)

The Waldorf Wall Sconce from Lambert & Fils is a sleek modern piece that adds a clean silhouette to the walls of homes, matching with a range of styles. Attaching to the wall with a brief bracket, this piece features a long and thin body that gently curves as it pulls away from the wall. The body ends with a dome-shaped shade that holds a glass globe and an integrated LED. The light from the LED is bright and even, spreading in a focused manner down into the room. For more than a decade, Lambert & Fils has produced forward-thinking lighting designed to adapts to todays contemporary interiors. Known for its beautiful design concepts, Lambert & Fils handmade lighting collections range from its minimalist Atelier line that pays homage to the art of sculpture to various custom residential and commercial projects that draw inspiration from the brands standard collection. An award-winning lighting brand, Lambert & Fils lighting can be found worldwide. Shape: Dome. Color: White. Finish: White with Brass