These wrap-around bed skirts in an array of hues drape flowing ruffles over your box spring, hiding any items you store under your bed. A great addition to use on any bed to coordinate with your quilts, duvets, and comforters. This bed skirt features soft ruffles, adding to the romance of your room and the split corners make it easy to fit on your bed frame. This fifteen-inch drop bed skirt is conveniently machine washable. Color: Mocha.