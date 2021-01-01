Walden LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kichler - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (49551BKTLED)

The Walden LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kichler showcases versatility via clean, minimal style with strong angles. The outer metal frame is lined with clear tempered glass and sandblast inside to enhance the LED light. Illumination has no glare or hotspots; instead, the wall light provides a soft, inviting glow. Ideal for modern entryways, corridors, terraces, and other residential and commercial settings. It is even suitable for damp locations so it can illuminate a pool area or a beachside structure. Includes an integrated 3000K LED module. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Textured Black