Wake Up Light Alarm Clock Kids Night Light Compatible with Alexa Google Home 7 Colored Sunrise Simulation and Sunset Fading Dual Alarm Clock with.

Voice Controlled HoMii smart wake up light takes voice commands of Alexa devices and google home assistant. You canturn on/off the light, turn on/off the alarm, turn on/off the night, turn on/off FM with just one command. support 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi ONLY Sunrise & Sunset Simulation HoMii Wake-up light alarm clock with sunrise simulation wakes you gradually with a natural light lamp and sleep with dimming sunset. Brightness can adjust from 5% to 100%.HoMii sunrise simulation clock will help you have a restful sleep and more refreshed when you wake up 4 Alarm Clock & Snooze featureHoMii wake up light comes with 4 alarm can be set 4 different time at the same day. If you need of a few more minutes of sleep while you are in half sleep, HoMii snooze feature allows 8-15 extra minutes of sleep before alerting you again 7 Natural Sounds & FM Radio Clock Wake up with7 Natural Sounds, such as pure music, birds, forest, waves, beeping and so on. Long pres