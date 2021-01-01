VIFAH Honey Waimea Honey Slatted Eucalyptus Wood Garden Bench with Cushion

Vifah Waimea Honey Slatted Eucalyptus Wood Garden Bench With Cushion. Enjoy your time at home on a Sunday afternoon with this Waimea Honey Slatted Eucalyptus Wood Garden Bench with Cushion is perfect to add an extra sitting area to your patio so your neighbors are comfortable. Relax on the gentle cushion made from high-quality water-resistant polyester, these extra thick cushions are made from high-quality, water-resistant polyester and have added inches in length to make your sitting most comfortable. Crafted from solid Eucalyptus Hardwood and slatted design, this natural wood bench is a perfect weather-resistant option for your outdoor living. Slatted back and seat design Weather-resistant finish, sturdy leg design Rot, decay, mold, mildew, and termites resistant Fast and easy to assemble Product Dimensions: 48 in L x 24 in W x 35 in H x 27 lb Seat Dimensions: 44 in L x 19 in W x 2 in H Cushion Dimensions (Seat): 44 in L x 19 in W x 2 in H Weight Capacity: 450 lb Cushion Color: Light gray