Vifah Waimea Rectangular Wood Outdoor Dining Table

This Eucalyptus Wood Patio Dining Table is designed to sit 6 of your closest friends, with extra elbow room so no 1 will feel squeezed together. With the added metal bar between the legs for extra support, you can pile many more platters of food for all to enjoy. the light wood tone makes it easy to mix and match this table with a modern indoor area that connects the indoor and outdoor living area. Eucalyptus is known for solid construction and the ability to withstand weather and is the favorite choice for long-lasting outdoor furniture. You will be pleased to show this beautiful table to your family and neighbors with it's clean edges and slatted table top for added strength and artistic design.