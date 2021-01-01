Advantage Waimea Light Green Distressed Texture Wallpaper

Waimea Light Green Distressed Texture Wallpaper by Advantage. Give your walls a refreshing new look with Waimea. This poised and rich textured inspired wallpaper features muted shades of green and grey. Waimea is an unpasted, vinyl wallpaper. Paste should be applied directly to the paper for vinyl wallpapers. This wallpaper has no repeat with a random match. It is also both Scrubbable and peelable. Waimea Light Green Distressed Texture Wallpaper comes on a 21-in by 33-ft long roll and covers about 57.8 square feet. Advantage makes decorating with wallpaper approachable and accessible for everyone. The trends of today are rendered in beautiful, budget-friendly designs that fit the bill for any decorating project.