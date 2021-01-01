Better Homes & Gardens Gray Waffle Box Spring Bed Skirt, King

Instantly upgrade your standard box spring and add an extra layer of style to your bed with Better Homes & Gardens Matelassé Box Spring Cover. Available in three bed sizes, this reversible grey box spring cover features a matelassé quilted design for a stylish and textured look. Fashionable and practical, this box spring cover is designed to fit snugly over your box spring and can help protect it from dust, allergens, and normal wear and tear. This reversible cover is machine washable — you can keep it looking fresh by machine washing in cold water and drying on low setting.