From lithonia lighting
Lithonia Lighting Wafer Gimbal 65-Watt Equivalent Matte Black Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | WF4ADJ304050K90CRIMB
Advertisement
The innovative 4-inch, adjustable Wafer Switchable White feature incorporates a switch on each fixture for simple color temperature adjustment. Too warm or too cool? Simply toggle the integrated switch to your desired setting (3000K factory default) setting and you are done! Whatever your application, luminaires with Switchable White are sure to give you the feel and flexibility that you need. Lithonia Lighting Wafer Gimbal 65-Watt Equivalent Matte Black Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | WF4ADJ304050K90CRIMB