From worx
Worx WA4227 MAKERX Accessory Case
Advertisement
For use with the MAKERX system of hobby and craft tools, this accessory case is made of durable plastic and includes dividers to safely store your MAKERX accessories. 5 large tool accessory storage compartments allow for sorting and storage of MAKERX attachment Easy closing and quick release for easy access to accessories. Compartments are sized to perfectly fit various MAKERX tool accessories. Storage case is built with tough polypropylene material to resist cracks and breaks.