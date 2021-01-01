Rohl WA210NL Wave 2 Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Satin Nickel Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure

Rohl WA210NL Wave 2 Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Rohl WA210NL Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Wave line seamlesslyPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function2 lever handles constructed of brass included2-way diverter trim - directs water from mixing valve to 2 distinct functionsRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedAll necessary mounting hardware is includedRohl WA210NL Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6-1/4" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 5-1/4" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Satin Nickel