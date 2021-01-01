Wüsthof ® Gourmet 6-Piece Natural Knife Block Set

One of the most trusted names in cutlery, Wusthofr offers the perfect classic knife for every cutting, chopping and slicing job. A strong, long-lasting blade that is precision tapered from bolster to tip will maintain its shape and hold its edge. Knives feature high-impact synthetic handles that are comfortable to hold, more durable and sanitary than wood. This set includes a 3-inch spear-point paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 8-inch cook's knife, 9-inch sharpening steel and come-apart kitchen shears in a nine-slot hardwood knife block with room to spare.Produced by skilled craftspeople in the knife-producing capital of the world, Wusthof blades have been crafted in Solingen, Germany, for over 200 years.View all Wusthof Gourmet Cutlery High-carbon, no-stain laser-cut stamped blades are easy to sharpen Tempered and hardened steel with a V-ground edge Blades have 14 edge angles Blades are buffed and polished by hand Triple-riveted handles with visible full tang, adding weight and balance Hardwood knife block Hand washing recommended Made in Germany