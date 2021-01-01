Emser Tile W87ECHO1214MH2 Echo - 12" x 13" Hexagon Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Polished Wood Visual White Flooring Tile Mosaic

From emser tile
Emser Tile W87ECHO1214MH2 Echo - 12" x 13" Hexagon Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Polished Wood Visual Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Made from glass with a polished wood visualMedium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearanceManufactured in ChinaCovered under a 1 year limited warrantyInstallation:Designed for multiple applications, including floors and wallsThis tile can be installed using thin-setSpecifications:Sheet width: 11.81"Sheet length: 13.38"Thickness: 0.25"Width: 2"Length: 2" Mosaic White