From worldwide lighting
Worldwide Lighting W8310628 Provence 8 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Crystal Accents Polished Chrome / Chrome Crystal Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Worldwide Lighting W8310628 Provence 8 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Crystal Accents FeaturesCrafted from solid brass and glassDecorated with crystal accents Chain hung fixtureRequires (8) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 34"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Product Weight: 18.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 320 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome / Chrome Crystal