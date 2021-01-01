From worldwide lighting
Worldwide Lighting W83041C22 11 Light 1 Tier 22" Chrome Chandelier with Clear Crystals Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers Ambient Lighting
Worldwide Lighting W83041C22 11 Light 1 Tier 22" Chrome Chandelier with Clear Crystals Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 11Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 660Voltage: 110Height: 26"Width: 22"Diameter: 22"Chain Length: 72"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Ambient Lighting Chrome