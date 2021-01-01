Emser Tile W80CHAR1012MPK Charisma - 10" x 12" Herringbone Backsplash Mosaic Tile - Varied Glass Visual Finesse Flooring Tile Mosaic

From emser tile
Emser Tile W80CHAR1012MPK Charisma - 10" x 12" Herringbone Backsplash Mosaic Tile - Varied Glass Visual Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) Features: Made from glass with a varied glass visual Low shade variation gives the tile a uniform appearance Rates a 2 on the Mohs Hardness Scale Crafted in China Covered by a 1 year warranty Installation: Designed for backsplashes Install using thin-set Mosaic Finesse