ICO Bath W608 Tuzio Thames 23-1/2"W x 34-1/2"H Programmable Electric Hardwired Steel Towel Warmer Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Warmer Electric

ICO Bath W608 Tuzio Thames 23-1/2"W x 34-1/2"H Programmable Electric Hardwired Steel Towel Warmer ICO Bath W608 Features:Adds comfort and style to any bathroom or saunaWarms and dries towels for exceptional comfortConcealed screws create a clean aestheticNine (9) bars provide warmth and hanging space for your towelsThis is a hard-wired power source modelConstructed from steel for a long lasting productA programmable timer is included with purchaseLimited lifetime warranty excluding the heating element and timerHeating element and digital timer covered under a two year warrantyICO Bath W608 Specifications:Width: 23 1/2"Height: 34 1/2"Depth: 3"Material: SteelPower source: HardwiredVoltage: 120VWattage: 150W - 450WAmperage: 1.4A - 4.1A Electric Towel Warmer Chrome