ERB W530B Men's Large I Viz Lime/Black 3-in-1 Bomber Jacket, Hi Viz Lime/Black

Layers are the best way to be prepared for changing climate conditions while on the job. ERB Safety's lightweight polyester bomber jacket features a removable fleece liner with 2 slash pockets and zipper front closure. The outer jacket is constructed from poolyester 300D Oxford with PU waterproof coating. Zipper closure. 2-lower slash pockets with zippers, right chest phone pocket, left sleeve pen pockets, mic tabs. Detachable and stowable hood for convenience. Size: large. Color: Hi Viz Lime/Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.