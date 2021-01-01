ICO Bath W460 Tuzio Sorano 35-1/2"W x 19"H Programmable Electric Hardwired Steel Towel Warmer Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Warmer Electric Towel

From ico bath
ICO Bath W460 Tuzio Sorano 35-1/2"W x 19"H Programmable Electric Hardwired Steel Towel Warmer ICO Bath W460 Features: Adds comfort and style to any bathroom or sauna Warms and dries towels for exceptional comfort Concealed screws create a clean aesthetic Eight (8) bars provide warmth and hanging space for your towels This is a hard-wired power source model Constructed from steel for a long lasting product A programmable timer is included with purchase Limited lifetime warranty excluding the heating element and timer Heating element and digital timer covered under a two year warranty ICO Bath W460 Specifications: Width: 35 1/2" Height: 19" Depth: 3" Material: Steel Power source: Hardwired Voltage: 120V Wattage: 150W - 450W Amperage: 1.4A - 4.1A Electric Towel Warmer Chrome