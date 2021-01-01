Franklin Brass W35249-C Classic Architecture Triple Toggle Switch Wall Plate Pure White Wall Controls Wall Plates Switch Plates

Franklin Brass W35249-C Classic Architecture Triple Toggle Switch Wall Plate Features:Decorative wall plates are simple way to transform the look of any room in your homeAdditional configurations are available to make completing your project easyConstructed of thermoset bamboo fiberCoordinate all your wall plates with the different configurations from the Classic Architecture collectionAll wall plates from Franklin Brass are covered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes one (1) wall plate and mounting hardwareSpecifications:Width: 6.7756"Height: 4.8819"Projection: 0.2559"Wall Plate Type: Triple Toggle SwitchNumber of Gangs: 3Number of Switches: 3Product Variations:W35241-C: Single Toggle SwitchW35244-C: Double Toggle SwitchW35249-C (This Model): Triple Toggle SwitchW35251-C: Quadruple Toggle Switch Switch Plates Pure White