From speakman
Speakman W2151C Bristol 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pre-Rinse Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle
Advertisement
Speakman W2151C Bristol 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pre-Rinse Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Speakman W2151C Features:Covered under Speakman's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body is constructed of metal and plasticCoordinates with products from the Bristol lineSingle hole mounting typeDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopPull-down spray with 1 spray functionsSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeLow lead compliantSpeakman W2151C Specifications:Height: 20-3/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-1/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-11/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1"Max Deck Thickness: 3-3/16" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Polished Chrome