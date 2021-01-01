From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting W0227 Glendale 2 Light 9-3/4" Wide Vanity Light with White Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Vaxcel Lighting W0227 Glendale 2 Light 9-3/4" Wide Vanity Light with White Glass Shades Product Features: Frosted glass shade diffuse and soften lightingReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsRequires (2) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsLamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions: Height: 8"Width: 9-3/4"Depth: 5"Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Satin Nickel