From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting W0189 Huntley 2 Light 16" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Glass Shades Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Advertisement
Vaxcel Lighting W0189 Huntley 2 Light 16" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Glass Shades The Huntley is a timeless collection inspired by mid-century small-town aesthetics. The vintage school house glass is the focal point of this design.FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredSteel construction will ensure reliable performance for year to comeComes with glass shades(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under Vaxcel Lighting's limited 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 16"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze