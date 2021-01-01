From simplihome

SIMPLIHOME w TV Media Stand, 63 inch Wide, Modern Industrial, Storage Shelves and Cabinets Simpli Home Lowry SOLID WOOD Universal Lo, Distressed Charcoal Brown

$408.11 on sale
($479.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

DIMENSIONS: 17" d x 63" w x 24" h SOLID WOOD and METAL: Handcrafted with care using the finest quality solid Acacia Hardwood and metal HAND FINISHED in Distressed Charcoal Brown with a protective NC lacquer to accentuate and highlight the grain and the uniqueness of each piece of furniture MULTIPURPOSE CABINET can be used as a TV stand for TV's up to 70 inches, as an accent storage cabinet. Looks great in your living room, great room or bedroom Features two (2) Doors with concealed all-metal hinges, magnetic door catches and discreet hand pulls on doors for clean urban design with solid metal angled legs for reliable support

