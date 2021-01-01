Coreluxe 5mm w/pad Firefly Pine Waterproof Rigid Vinyl Plank Waterproof Flooring 7.56 in. Wide x 48 in. Long, $2.49/sqft, LL Flooring

Give your space a voice of intrigue and natural wonder, with rich color variation and wide, Pine-textured planks, and the authentic feel of wood. Weathered brown, blonde, and elements of rustic copper play endlessly with light, establishing the bold character of reclaimed Pine with the advantage of CoreLuxe. Firefly Pine is a designer’s dream, with resilience to last. Attached padding adds comfort, sound-reduction, and insulation.CoreLuxe Rigid Vinyl Plank (RVP) combines the durability, comfort, and waterproof features of luxury vinyl plank (LVP), with an innovative rigid core that clicks together with ease, making it a great choice for DIYers. CoreLuxe stands up to heavy traffic, busy families, and pets. And, its no-fuss maintenance is as attractive as its authentic hardwood looks. CoreLuxe is ideal for any room-even bathrooms, kitchens, and basements.WHEN IT'S WATERPROOF, IT'S WORRY-PROOFHighlights- Waterproof plank; wet-mopping and common household spills won't damage the floor- High-Density IXPE attached pad- .3mm/12 mils wear layer- Made with SPC, the most dent resistant Vinyl flooring- Kid and pet-proof- Thickness: 5mm- Width: 7.55 in.- Length: 48.42 in.- 50-year Residential Warranty- GreenGuard Gold Certified- Easy Click installationIn support of healthy home environments, Tranquility and CoreLuxe vinyl flooring are phthalate-safe.A Note on UnderlaymentWhile many RVP products come with an attached pad, we recommend installation over an underlayment for optimal performance. Underlayment helps conceal minor subfloor imperfections, reduces sound, controls temperature, and improves comfort underfoot. Protect carton corners from damage. Stack boxes flat and no more than eight cartons high. Follow installation instructions for the use of moisture protection and proper installation. Refer to product limited warranty for details.