Beautiful sliding wood window clad with aluminum for added strength and a streamlined appearance. Insulating Low-E glass. Both sash slide open horizontally for increased airflow. The frame is crafted with AuraLast® pine for superior protection against rot and termites and clad with extruded aluminum for increased structural integrity. Horizontally sliding windows feature machined rollers on a raised monorail track for smooth, effortless and long-lasting operation. Weatherstripping creates a tight seal against outdoor elements. Window features a black painted exterior and a natural unfinished pine interior. Standard 1-1/4-in pre-punched integral nailing fin surrounds the perimeter of the frame and helps make installations weather tight; for new construction or replacement. 20-Year limited warranty on clad wood windows. JELD-WEN W-5500 47.3125-in x 47.5625-in x 4.5625-in Jamb Both-operable Aluminum-clad New Construction Egress Black Sliding Window | LOWOLJW140500141