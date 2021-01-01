Casement wood window clad with aluminum for added strength and a streamlined appearance; window swings out to the left. Low-E 366 glass with argon provides more protection against heat gain by blocking harmful infrared rays, as well as providing greater energy savings. Hinged on one side so that the sash opens outward in a swinging motion. The frame is crafted with AuraLast® pine for superior protection against rot and termites and clad with extruded aluminum for increased structural integrity. Rotate operator handle to open and close window (casement and awning styles). Weatherstripping creates a tight seal against outdoor elements. From the inside of your home, window handle is on the right and cranks open to the left. Standard 1-1/4 In. pre-punched integral nailing fin surrounds the perimeter of the frame and helps make installations weather tight; for new construction or replacement. 20-year limited warranty on clad wood windows. JELD-WEN W-2500 28-in x 48-in x 4.5625-in Jamb 1-Lite Aluminum-Clad New Construction Brilliant White Casement Window | LOWOLTCCW2848LERH