Asus VZ249HE 23.8" LED Monitor, Black (90LM02Q0-B016B0)

Asus VZ249HE has a space-saving design with an ultra-slim profile. Its frameless design makes it perfect for almost seamless multi-display setups that give you an even greater degree of immersion. An advanced high-performance IPS panel gives you an astonishing 80000000:1 contrast ratio and wide 178-degree viewing angles. In addition, Asus Eye Care technology ensures a comfortable viewing experience..TFT active-matrix display for better clarity.Viewing angle: 178 degrees horizontal, 178 degrees vertical.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.Asus Eye Care technology lowers blue light and eliminates flickering to reduce eyestrain and ailments.Meets or exceeds ENERGY STAR, TUV Rheinland low blue light certification, cUL, ERP, RoHS, BSMI, UL, TUV Rheinland flicker-free certification, VCCI, CCC, and CB standards.1920 x 1080 screen resolution delivers excellent detail.Supports 16.7 million colors for vivid visuals.23.8" screen for your viewing pleasure.Weight: 6.4 lbs. with stand.Comes in black.16:9 aspect ratio enables widescreen viewing.VGA and HDMI with HDCP support offer better device compatibility and support.Dimensions: 15.4"H x 21.3"W x 8.3"D