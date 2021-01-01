Masterpiece Artist Canvas VZ-1626 Vincent Pro 7/8" Deep, 16" x 26", Linen 14.0oz - 4X - Santa Cruz Acrylic Primed

This 16 x 26" is part of our special Golden Ratio series and is considered the most pleasing proportion to the human eye! Canvas Depth: 7/8", Canvas relief: 5/16" (Space between canvas and Bar). Pure 7 oz raw weight Belgian Linen finished to a primed weight of 11.3 oz.. Double sized and double primed with archival quality acrylic gesso; impervious to paints leaching and harming the fabric. Suitable for oils, acrylics, and alkyds. Linen, the world's strongest natural fiber, has oils that keep it flexible and prevent disintegration over time. The surface has a fine finish; easy on your brushes. Solid Pine or Fir Stretcher Bars from the sustainable forests of the Pacific Northwest. No finger joints are allowed, which tend to fail under pressure and over time.