Vyramid Vinyl Record Storage Record Holder for Albums - Vinyl Organizer Record Album Storage Fits 7' 10' 12' Discs 45 78 RPM - Acrylic Vinyl.

UNIQUE ORIGINAL DESIGN: Our Vyramid vinyl record holder stand is a record organizer designed with lp vinyl record storage in mind. We sized the slots and height to be ideal for vinyl LP storage with the ability to fit single and double LPs in each slot. PROTECT & DISPLAY COLLECTION: Our vinyl holder organizer will not scratch your record jackets and has the perfect fit for albums keeping the jacket from bending or warping. With our clear acrylic vinyl records storage album holder you can proudly display your prized record display collection instead of hiding them in a vinyl crate. TOP QUALITY & NO ASSEMBLY: Our vinyl stand record rack has no assembly needed and measures 16.6'L x 7.8'W x 4.8'H allowing your vinyl rack record album holder to be space saving on your desk. Our vinyl record display made from shatterproof, break resistant acrylic keeping your vinyl record stand holding 22 slots for single and double gatefold LPs. GREAT GIFT: Our vinyl display lp rack