Our best-selling BlueParrott B450-XT has been upgraded to keep pace with the demands of your busy day. Now with added IP54-rated durability, USB-C charging and firmware updates on the go, as well as all the features that come as standard with BlueParrott headsets, including our industry-leading 96% noise cancellation, VoiceControl™ and customizable Parrott Button™, the B450-XT delivers impressive levels of comfort, fit and performance.