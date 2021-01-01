Viking VWUI5150GL 15 Inch Wide 24 Bottle Capacity Undercounter Wine Refrigerator with Electronic Controls and Left Door Swing Stainless Steel Beverage

Viking VWUI5150GL 15 Inch Wide 24 Bottle Capacity Undercounter Wine Refrigerator with Electronic Controls and Left Door Swing Features Dynamic Cooling Technology™: The industry's best temperature stability and delivers rapid cool down Integrated Controls: Adjust your temperature from 40 to 65°F with electronic controls and an easy-to-read digital readout UV-Resistant Door: Wine is protected against ultra-violet light with a tinted and UV-resistant dual pane glass door Soft-Close Hinge: Closes quietly and smoothly and provides a zero clearance installation Audible and Visual Alarms: To protect food integrity and energy use, alarms signal when door is left open Specifications Accepts Custom Panels: No Bottle Capacity: 24 Door Swing: Left Leveling Legs: Yes Number of Shelves: 5 Reversible Door: No Sabbath Mode: YesDepth: 26-7/32" Height: 34-3/4" Width: 14-7/8" Stainless Steel