Honeywell Vuquest 3320g Hands-Free Scanner, 1D, PDF417, 2D, RS232/USB/KBW, USB Kit, Ivory - 3320G-4USB-0

The Vuquest 3320g compact area-imaging scanner offers aggressive scanning of all 1D, PDF and 2D barcodes in a lightweight, durable and portable form factor The scanner's sleek and elegant design also blends seamlessly in retail environments, providing superior-performance scanning of all printed barcodes, and digital barcodes on any smart device The intelligent multi-interface design supports all popular interfaces in one device, replacing the time-consuming process with automatic interface detection Laser-free aiming provides an accurate scan indication, creating a customer-friendly operating environment while removing the risk of eye injury Easily scans barcodes directly from mobile device or computer screens, almost as if they were printed on paper Includes 2.9m (9.5') straight USB Type A (52-52559-N-3-FR)