The game-changing Titan Switch - The Titan Switch is equal parts mechanics and firmware. On the mechanical side, it features a host of design evolutions that fill every key stroke with reliability and consistency. Its special housing reinforces the structure of the switch to minimize side-to-side wobbling and make every press feel more sturdy and solid. The housing is also transparent to maximize the effect of AIMO illumination. Another important development is the debounced switch contact. When the switch is actuated, the mechanics have been optimized to produce a cleaner signal with far less chatter during electrical contact. As the contact stabilizes faster, the key stroke can be read faster. This innovation allows the re-worked firmware to reliably read the Vulcan's presses at a much earlier point after actuation - considerably faster than competing keyboards - more responsiveness and precision. The Titan Switch Tactile features an actuation point of 1.8mm for a total travel distance of 3.6mm. It is well balanced between crispness and speed - 20% faster than standard - and is silent yet with a noticeable bump. The Titan Switch Linear features an actuation point of 1.4mm for a total travel distance of 3.6mm. It is our fastest switch - 30% quicker than standard - and both crisp and responsive. ROCCAT Vulcan 121 AIMO Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard Black ROCCAT GameStop