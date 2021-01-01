Kingston Brass VTPE672824P Aqua Eden 66-15/16" Free Standing Acrylic Soaker Bathtub with Center Drain White Tub Soaking Freestanding

Kingston Brass VTPE672824P Aqua Eden 66-15/16" Free Standing Acrylic Soaker Bathtub with Center Drain Product Features: Tub constructed from an acrylic material making it strong and flex resistant Covered under Kingston Brass' 1 year limited warranty Tub comes standard with a sloped back, furthering the users comfort Coordinates seamlessly with Kingston Brass's Aqua Eden collection Tub filler not included - freestanding or wall mounted tub filler is required Product Specifications: Overall Height: 23-5/8" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin) Overall Width: 25-3/16" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim) Overall Length: 66-15/16" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim) Basin Width (Bottom): 18-7/8" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls) Basin Length (Bottom): 45-1/4" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls) Basin Width (Top): 25-1/8" (back to front measurement of the top of the basin walls) Basin Length (Top): 60-5/8" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls) Water Depth: 15-3/4" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity) Maximum Water Capacity: 55-gallons Drain Location: Center Freestanding White