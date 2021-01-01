VT1000 Universal Dual Full HD USB 3.0 Laptop Monitor Docking Station, Displaylink, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, RJ45 Ethernet, for MacBook & Windows.

Best Quality Guranteed. Dual FHD displays - connect 2 monitors and a single laptop in full HD resolution (1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz): 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 3x USB 3.0 port (5 Gaps transfer speed), 1x 1200P VGA, 1x RJ45 (10/100/1000) Gigabit Ethernet, and headphone audio line in/out jack. Includes: 1 USB 3.0 cable Plug and display - built-in USB 3.0 display Link technology provides Certified plug and play without the need of additional drivers or downloads for workspaces requiring effortless hub efficiency Slim & sleek - a compact design takes up little room on your desk and features a Kensington lock slot for added security Operating systems - Compatible with Ultrabook, MacBook, Microsoft Surface Pro, Chromebook, as well as Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, and Mac OS X operating systems Warranty - Get a 2-year limited warranty and excellent US-based customer support when you register your product with within 30 days of purchase