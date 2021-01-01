VStarcam C29S 1080P HD IP Camera Home Security camera wifi Surveillance Camera IR Night Vision Eye4 Mobile APP Remote View Baby monitor Night.

VStarcam C29S 1080P WiFi Home Camera VStarcam 1080P home security camera provides crystal clear viewing images and seamlessly amazing video stream at day and night, you can use this security camera to keep an eye on your baby, pet, living room, front door, store and so on. Real-time remote viewing via 'Eye4' app, compatible with Smartphone Android and IOS / Windows PC / Apple Mac / tablet ). As a baby monitor, pet camera, nanny camera, surveillance camera etc, VStarcam C29S 1080P WiFi home camera helps you make your life secure! Size: 10.9 x 11.4 CM, weight: 245g HiSilicon 3518 Chipset. Lens: 4mm F2.0 Resolution: 2MP, 1920x1080(1080P) Wide Viewing Angle: 120° Pan & Tilt: Pan 355°, Tilt 110° Night Vision: 10m, Two-way audio: Support Motion detection (Adjustable): Support Support 4 users viewing at the same time Note: The default US plug, if you want other plugs, please contact us within 1 hour after ordering.