Kingston Brass VSP3122B 31" Wide x 30" High Console Stand Polished Chrome Fixture Lavatory Sink Console Stands Only
Kingston Brass VSP3122B 31" Wide x 30" High Console Stand The Kingston Commercial collection brings forth bold design and smooth lines, enhancing your contemporarily styled home. A simple minimalist support for your console vanity sink tops, this sink base comes in a multitude of finishes that will bring out the shine in your bathroom. Additionally, the included glass shelf adds functionality and aesthetic appeal. These console vanity bases will stylishly and effortlessly become a part of your home, completing your bathroom ensemble. Kingston Brass VSP3122B Features: Covered under Kingston Brass' 1-year limited warranty Constructed of steel Kingston Brass VSP3122B Specifications: Width: 31" Depth: 22" Height: 30" Console Stands Only Polished Chrome