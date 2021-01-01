Trade-Wind VSL448-0-22BF 48 Inch Wide Insert Range Hood with 22 Inch Depth and Remote Control Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Insert

Trade-Wind VSL448-0-22BF 48 Inch Wide Insert Range Hood with 22 Inch Depth and Remote Control Features:For those who need ventilation performance and desire the commercial style baffle filters, this stylish range hood liner will exceed your expectationsPre-wired and ready for use with most in-line or exterior blowersLeading edge design is easy to clean and eliminates grease trapsDurable, dishwasher safe commercial stainless steel baffle filters for enhanced performanceBright, energy efficient LED lights illuminate your cooking areaInstalls easily in standard size or custom built wood range hoodTurn knob controls and a remote provide a convenient way to choose the perfect settingSpecifications:Duct Size: 10" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 46-3/8"Depth: 22"Height: 4"Ceiling Height: 96" to 144"Height Above Cooktop: 24" to 36"Voltage: 120VWattage: 50WWatts Per Bulb: 3.5W Insert Range Hoods Stainless Steel