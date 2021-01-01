Trade-Wind VSL4304RC 190 - 390 CFM 30 Inch Wide Insert Range Hood with Remote Control for 3-1/4 x 10 Inch Duct Connections Stainless Steel Cooking

Trade-Wind VSL4304RC 190 - 390 CFM 30 Inch Wide Insert Range Hood with Remote Control for 3-1/4 x 10 Inch Duct Connections Features:For those who need ventilation performance and desire the commercial style baffle filters, this stylish range hood liner will exceed your expectationsEnergy efficient blower delivers up to 390 CFM to keep your air smoke and odor freeLeading edge design is easy to clean and eliminates grease trapsDurable, dishwasher safe commercial stainless steel baffle filters for enhanced performanceBright, energy efficient LED lights illuminate your cooking areaInstalls easily in standard size or custom built wood range hoodPush button controls and a remote offer a convenient way to choose between 3 efficient speedsSpecifications:CFM: 190, 300, 390Sones: 2, 6.5Duct Size: 3-1/4" x 10"Duct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 28-3/8"Depth: 18"Height: 10-3/8"Ceiling Height: 96" to 144"Height Above Cooktop: 24" to 36"Voltage: 120VWattage: 50WWatts Per Bulb: 3.5W Insert Range Hoods Stainless Steel